Jacobs Decides To Suspend Political Contributions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jacobs' (J) Good Government Fund is suspending all political contributions due to last week's violence that took place at the United States Capitol. The company said it has a long history of supporting the U.S. Government and urged Congress to work together to unify the nation.

CEO Steve Demetriou said "The disturbing events at the U.S. Capitol put our elected leaders at risk and undermined the fundamental democratic principles of free speech, peaceful protest, and open and free elections."

Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

