Jacobs In Deal To Offer Professional Services For LAWA's Capital Improvement Program

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Wednesday announced that it has been selected by Los Angeles World Airports or LAWA to provide on-call, task order-based, professional services.

The company is one of 15 lead consultants to provide the services through a Multiple Award Task Order Contract or MATOC. The work will support initiatives relating to LAWA's Capital Improvement Program and modernizations at Los Angeles International Airport or LAX and Van Nuys Airport or VNY.

Allied with LAWA's efforts, Jacobs said it will engage local minority businesses on its respective task orders. These include support from more than 30 small diverse business partners, which could provide opportunities for small and disadvantaged business growth for years to come.

Jacobs has provided program management services for LAWA's Capital Improvement Program since 2016.

Jacobs Senior Vice President Katus Watson, said, "Building on our long aviation history, Jacobs will continue collaborating with LAWA to deliver improvements that enrich travel experiences and lay the groundwork for a more connected future. Our teammates work closely with LAWA's planning and development departments in an effort to enhance the city's preparedness for upcoming sporting events, enabling welcoming and efficient experiences for all."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.