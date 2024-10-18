Jacobs' Contract at SJU Boosts Its Aviation Infrastructure Expertise

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has been selected by Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC to provide architecture and engineering consulting services for the capital improvement program at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. As the busiest airport in Puerto Rico, handling more than 90% of the island’s passengers, this contract positions Jacobs at the forefront of crucial infrastructure development.

Supporting a Growing Transportation Hub

With passenger traffic at SJU having grown by more than 40% in the last decade, Jacobs' role will focus on supporting key projects that include runway and taxiway improvements, as well as sustainability initiatives. The company's expertise will also guide the development of a comprehensive pavement management system, essential for maintaining the airport’s infrastructure as demand increases.



As climate change continues to impact the region, Jacobs' experience in resilient infrastructure will be critical in helping SJU plan for future weather-related disruptions. This aligns with Jacobs' track record of providing innovative solutions ensuring safety and efficiency in transportation networks worldwide.

Expanding Jacobs' Transportation Portfolio

Jacobs has a well-established reputation in the transportation sector, recently ranked No. 2 by Engineering News-Record. This contract adds to Jacobs' portfolio of successful projects, such as its work at Denver International Airport and its contributions to Scotland’s Queensferry Crossing. The company’s ability to manage large-scale, sustainable projects across various geographies further solidifies its role as a leader in aviation infrastructure.



This new engagement at SJU not only strengthens Jacobs' foothold in the Caribbean but also highlights its ongoing commitment to helping global airports adapt to evolving passenger demands and climate challenges. For investors, this contract underscores Jacobs’ robust positioning in the growing aviation infrastructure market.

Jacobs’ Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

J’s shares have gained 10.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 33% growth. The company’s prospects are marred by increased costs and higher restructuring & other charges. Jacobs unveiled that in the first nine months of fiscal 2024, the direct cost of contracts increased 5.1% year over year due to the ongoing inflationary pressures of labor, materials and other related expenses. Also, an increase in other department spends and personnel costs, and unfavorable foreign currency translation are added headwinds.



Yet, the company’s prospects are linked to strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security, and a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments.

J’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector.



Sezzle, Inc. SEZL currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). SEZL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 158.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEZL’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 38.6% and 436.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. SEZL shares have gained 966.3% year to date.



DocuSign, Inc. DOCU currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. DOCU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCU’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 6.5% and 15.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. DOCU’s shares have gained 22% year to date.



Duolingo, Inc. DUOL presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). DUOL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 92.1%, on average. DUOL shares have gained 26.8% year to date.



The consensus estimate for DUOL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 38.6% and 434.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.