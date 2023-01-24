Jacobs Confirms Appointment Of Bob Pragada As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Following its leadership succession plan previously announced in September, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) confirmed on Tuesday that Bob Pragada has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 24, 2023. He is expected to join the Company's Board of Directors upon certification of the results of its Annual Meeting later in the day.

Pragada brings more than 30 years of global business leadership and military experience to Jacobs, including 17 years with the company and nine years as a Civil Engineer Corps and Seabees Officer with the U.S. Navy.

Pragada was most recently the President and Chief Operating Officer of Jacobs since 2019. He is the first Indian American, veteran and person of color appointed as CEO of Jacobs.

Pragada joined Jacobs in 2006, holding several senior management positions over eight years, including Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Group Vice President of Northern Region (United States and the Republic of Ireland); and Vice President of Field Services.

He returned to Jacobs in 2016 as President of the global Industrial and Buildings & Infrastructure lines of business and led the successful integration of CH2M. He was also instrumental in Jacobs' strategic majority investment in PA Consulting, a multi-billion-dollar digital consulting firm, where he now serves as a Board member.

