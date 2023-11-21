News & Insights

Jacobs beats Q4 profit estimates on higher infrastructure spending

November 21, 2023 — 07:46 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Jain for Reuters ->

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Jacobs Solutions J.N on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand for its smart city business.

The White House has been ramping up spending on infrastructure after allocating $1 trillion to refurbish roads, bridges and airports and reduce emissions, benefiting engineering and planning service providers like Jacobs.

Its People & Places Solutions segment, which provides engineering and architecture for smart cities, energy transition, climate control and water utilities, was up 11.7% year-on-year.

The Dallas-Texas based company reported an adjusted profit of $1.96 per share, compared with analysts estimates of $1.87 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 29.

Late Monday, the company also said it plans to spin off its Critical Mission Solutions (CMS) business to rival contractor Amentum Services in a deal worth $1 billion.

Jacobs joins a raft of U.S. manufacturing companies, including General Electric Co GE.N, that have moved to cut costs and simplify businesses over the past two years.

The company expects adjusted profit for fiscal 2024 between $7.70 and $8.20 per share, compared with Wall Street estimates of $8.40 per share as per LSEG data

Total quarterly revenue was about $4.28 billion, up 10.5% from a year earlier. Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $4.13 billion in the fourth quarter, as per LSEG data.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

