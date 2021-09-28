Jacobs Bags General Services Administration's Multiple-award ASTRO Contract - Quick Facts

Markets
Jacobs Bags General Services Administration's Multiple-award ASTRO Contract

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) announced Tuesday that it has won seven awards on the General Services Administration's (GSA) ASTRO contract. The multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has no defined ceiling value but is anticipated to have a multi-billion-dollar budget over its potential 10-year ordering period.

Sponsored by the Department of Defense (DoD), the ASTRO program will be managed by GSA's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM). The program focuses on providing the DoD innovative, future technology, products, solutions and capabilities across all domains as the Department operationalizes convergence.

ASTRO's scope includes the full lifecycle of development, integration, operation and maintenance for manned, unmanned and optionally-manned systems, robotics, sensors, vehicles and platforms. The scope also covers the services that support those systems as well as the analysis and visualization of data they collect.

Jacobs was selected for all seven pools on which the company submitted proposals, including: data operations, mission operations, space, ground, development/systems integration, research and training.

The GSA ASTRO awards position Jacobs to continue to innovate and scale digital solutions and builds on Jacobs' longstanding commitment to supporting DoD's mission.

