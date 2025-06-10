Markets
Jacobs Bags Contract To Support Bonneville Power In Grand Coulee Modernization Program

June 10, 2025 — 09:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), Tuesday announced that it has received a contract from Bonneville Power Administration to provide engineering and advisory services for the Grand Coulee Modernization Program.

As per the deal, the company will provide project management, scoping, engineering and strategic advisory services to modernize substation infrastructure, optimize transmission pathways, enhance operational efficiency and ensure the continued delivery of high-quality power.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Fiachra O Cleirigh said, "This collaboration reinforces Jacobs' dedication to advancing critical capital projects, modernizing utility infrastructure and strategically positioning BPA to meet future load demand with efficiency and reliability."

In the pre-market hours, J is trading at $129.66, up 1.56 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

