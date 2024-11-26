Jacobs & AECOM to Lead Iona Island Wastewater Plant Upgrade

Jacobs Solutions, Inc.’s J joint venture with AECOM ACM has been chosen to design a multi-year program to upgrade Metro Vancouver's Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant.



The design will incorporate advanced solutions for regulatory compliance, climate resilience, water reuse, and renewable energy generation. Jacobs and AECOM bring extensive experience in similar projects, having already delivered a comprehensive Project Definition Report for the upgrades. They are also leading Metro Vancouver's pilot testing program to evaluate new technologies for the first phase, set for completion in 2027.



One of Canada's most ambitious infrastructure upgrades, the project will enhance water quality and expand the plant's capacity to serve nearly one million residents by 2051.



The Iona Island facility, built over 60 years ago, currently operates on a primary treatment system. The planned upgrades will elevate it to a tertiary treatment facility, setting a new standard in wastewater management. This transformation will ensure the plant meets stricter discharge regulations while safeguarding public health and the environment.



Upgrading to tertiary treatment will have a direct positive impact on the Fraser River, a vital habitat for British Columbia’s largest salmon population.



Along with this work, the program will also enhance local amenities, including ecological restoration at Iona Beach Regional Park and resilience measures to protect against sea level rise and extreme weather events.

Some Critical Infrastructure Projects Delivered by J

J has been winning some critical infrastructure projects of late. Jacobs, ranked as No. 2 in Transportation by Engineering News-Record, delivers world-class, mass transportation infrastructure solutions that connect people and communities.



Some of the major projects include the Elizabeth Line and the Transpennine Route Upgrade in the U.K., Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit in Malaysia and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Grand Central Madison program in New York.



Recently, J’s consortium with Mott MacDonald was selected by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (The CA) as the Design Development Partner for the next phase of the West Yorkshire Mass Transit Programme. (Read more: Jacobs' Consortium Selected for UK's Transformative Transit Program)

Jacobs’ Project Execution Solid Amid Tepid Stock Movement

Jacobs' ability to execute projects efficiently has been pivotal in driving the company's performance in recent quarters. The continuous success in securing new contracts stands as evidence of this proficiency.



The solid project execution efforts are supported by its ongoing backlog growth. At the fiscal 2024-end, the backlog increased 22.5% year over year to $21.8 billion, underpinned by strong project wins. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.67x in the quarter, highlighting robust demand and future revenue stability.



Recently, it reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues lagged the same. Nonetheless, earnings grew 28% and revenues increased 4.4% on a year-over-year basis, depicting stronger operational efficiency.



However, shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company plunged 1.4% in the past month against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 18.4% growth. The company’s prospects are marred by increased costs and higher restructuring & other charges. An ongoing inflationary pressure of labor, materials and other related expenses and unfavorable foreign currency translation are major headwinds.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

That said, Jacobs and similar companies like Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and KBR, Inc. KBR are expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply chain investments.

A Brief Discussion of the Above-Mentioned Stocks

Quanta: The company has benefited from sustained demand for infrastructure services, particularly in renewable energy and power grid development. By capitalizing on key megatrends, it has positioned itself as a leader in advancing the transition to sustainable energy solutions and driving technological innovations.



Recently, it reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024, wherein adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.



KBR: The company is capitalizing on growth in high-end defense engineering, classified intelligence, and international programs within its GS business, along with increased contributions from technology sales, engineering, and professional services in the STS business. KBR's efforts to drive both organic and inorganic growth across its segments are yielding positive results. Its focus on value-enhancing acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and delivering shareholder value is promising.



Recently, it reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with adjusted earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.

