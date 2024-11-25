News & Insights

Markets
ACM

Jacobs-AECOM JV Selected To Upgrade Metro Vancouver's Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant

November 25, 2024 — 08:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions, Inc. (J), operating under a joint venture with infrastructure consulting firm AECOM (ACM), announced Monday it was selected to design Metro Vancouver's multi-year program to upgrade the Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant.

One of Canada's most transformative programs, upgrading and expanding the current treatment plant will enhance water quality allowing the plant to serve nearly one million people by 2051.

The program includes transforming the over 60-year-old wastewater plant from primary treatment to a tertiary treatment facility, providing protection of public health and delivering significant environmental benefits to the receiving waters of the Salish Sea.

Drawing from experience on similar infrastructure programs, the team will design the upgrades to meet regulatory discharge requirements and use leading strategies in climate resiliency, water reuse and renewable energy generation technologies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACM
J

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.