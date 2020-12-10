Jacobs Achieves Carbon Neutrality For Its Operations, Business Travel In 2020 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) announced Thursday that it has fulfilled its commitment to transition to 100% renewable energy for its operations in 2020 and achieved net-zero carbon emissions for its operations and business travel in 2020.

Jacobs is also committed to becoming carbon negative for its operations and business travel by 2030.

These milestones and other key objectives were outlined earlier this year in Jacobs' first Climate Action Plan to help address the climate crisis.

Jacobs said it has fulfilled the commitment ahead of the Climate Ambition Summit this Saturday, December 12, marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

Jacobs achieved carbon neutrality for its operations and business travel in 2020, in line with global standard PAS 2060:2014, by reducing its carbon consumption and neutralizing remaining carbon impact by purchasing renewable energy and carbon offsets.

Jacobs has also published carbon reduction targets to cover Scope 3 (indirect emissions) and these have been approved by the Science Based Target Initiative.

Joining over 300 companies worldwide, Jacobs has also signed the United Nations (UN) Business Ambition for 1.5°C - an urgent request for action from the global coalition of UN agencies, business and industry leaders, calling on businesses to set ambitious science-based emissions reduction targets aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

