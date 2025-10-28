Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co. (SEHK:1167) Price Target Increased by 79.25% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co. (SEHK:1167) has been revised to HK$9.69 / share. This is an increase of 79.25% from the prior estimate of HK$5.41 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$9.60 to a high of HK$9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.51% from the latest reported closing price of HK$7.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1167 is 0.01%, an increase of 167.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 118.52% to 71K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GXC - SPDR(R) S&P(R) CHINA ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 54.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1167 by 167.00% over the last quarter.

