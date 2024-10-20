News & Insights

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Gains EU Orphan Drug Status

October 20, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd. (HK:1167) has released an update.

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals has announced that its KRAS G12C inhibitor, Glecirasib, has received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for treating pancreatic cancer. This designation follows similar recognitions in the U.S. and China, as the drug shows promise in clinical trials with a notable overall response rate and disease control rate in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. Investors may find this development significant as Jacobio continues its research and development in targeting major signaling pathways.

