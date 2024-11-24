Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Advances with New Cancer Drug Trial

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd. (HK:1167) has released an update.

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals has reached a significant milestone by completing the first patient dosage in the Phase I/IIa clinical trial of its pan-KRAS inhibitor, JAB-23E73, in China. This innovative oral drug aims to target KRAS mutations found in a substantial percentage of cancer patients worldwide, with promising preclinical results. Investors may find Jacobio’s continued advancement in drug development noteworthy as the company strives for global leadership in innovative cancer treatments.

