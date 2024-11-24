News & Insights

Stocks

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Advances with New Cancer Drug Trial

November 24, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd. (HK:1167) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals has reached a significant milestone by completing the first patient dosage in the Phase I/IIa clinical trial of its pan-KRAS inhibitor, JAB-23E73, in China. This innovative oral drug aims to target KRAS mutations found in a substantial percentage of cancer patients worldwide, with promising preclinical results. Investors may find Jacobio’s continued advancement in drug development noteworthy as the company strives for global leadership in innovative cancer treatments.

For further insights into HK:1167 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.