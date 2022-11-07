Jackson Square Partners Sells Out of Nevro (NVRO)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of zero shares of Nevro Corp (NVRO), effectively closing their position.

What are other large shareholders doing?

BlackRock Inc. holds 4,841,616 shares representing 13.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,718,980 shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 25.97% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 3,560,796 shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252,411 shares, representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 21.16% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,720,125 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700,000 shares, representing an increase of 59.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 169.05% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. holds 1,578,055 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990,412 shares, representing an increase of 37.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 80.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1,377,111 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366,186 shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 89.96% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nevro Corp. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 6.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Nevro Corp is 0.1274%, a decrease of 10.9037%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.18% to 39,710,140 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.