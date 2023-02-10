Jackson Square Partners Increases Position in Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Fintel reports that Jackson Square Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.29MM shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO). This represents 5.44% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 7, 2022 they reported 3.78MM shares and 3.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.07% and an increase in total ownership of 1.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.72% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grocery Outlet Holding is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 29.72% from its latest reported closing price of $29.88.

The projected annual revenue for Grocery Outlet Holding is $4,042MM, an increase of 17.84%. The projected annual EPS is $1.18, an increase of 103.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grocery Outlet Holding. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GO is 0.22%, a decrease of 19.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 136,031K shares. The put/call ratio of GO is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,441K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,442K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 17.64% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,915K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,384K shares, representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 24.34% over the last quarter.

PARMX - Parnassus Mid Cap Fund Investor Shares holds 5,133K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 5,133K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,828K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,686K shares, representing an increase of 44.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 25.99% over the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.