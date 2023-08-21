A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

#marketseverywhere | several weeks of losses now w/ equities: ACHTUNG! rising yields making investors nervous | Q2 + early Q3 rally was due to multiple expansion while earnings recession | valuations getting rich / short-term oversold territory | weakness out of China | Jackson Hole central banker symposium in focus this week

|"it is extremely unusual to see the Fed hiking while earnings growth is slowing sharply into negative territory. In our opinion, earnings will continue to face significant headwinds well into 2024."

-Piper Sandler, Michael Kantrowitz

|"The re-opening of the buyback blackout window will provide a boost to equity demand in coming weeks although a flurry of expected equity issuance this fall may provide a partial offset." -Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Equity Sentiment Indicator falling... + equity issuance + IPO market

|"we would expect the historically tight relationship between risk factors and PMIs to hold and either PMIs rise or risk factors take a sharp move lower" -Piper Sandler

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities mostly HIGHER + TYields HIGHER

| "For the most part, another earnings season is in the books. Until 3Q earnings starts, economic data is likely to be in the spotlight again. This week we will get flash readings on key global PMIs." -Piper Sandler

DJ +0.0% S&P500 +0.5% Nasdaq +1.0% R2K -0.1% Cdn TSX +0.3%

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.3% APAC stocks MIXED, 10YR TYield = 4.320%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $1,891, WTI +1%, $82; Brent +1%, $85, Bitcoin $26,048

NOTABLE HEADLINES

Surge in zero-day options sparks fears over market volatility – FT

Big treasury rout lures fresh buyers – WSJ

Strong US economy forces investor rethink on interest rates – FT

Bond investors brace for supply freight train before fed confab – BBG

Why the era of historically low interest rates could be over – WSJ

US consumers near day of reckoning as pandemic cash stash shrinks – BBG

China surprises with modest rate cut amid growing yuan risks – RTRS

2) Volatility has returned slightly

Defensives performing slightly better as markets drop

3) Fed's Jackson Hole symposium = highlight for investors NEXT WEEK. +investors focus on global flash PMI prints + durable goods orders in the US + sentiment indicators across Europe.

4) Food for thought: no pun intended

"Of the 25 largest fast-food chains globally, 22 come from the United States, with every single one of the top 17 being American-owned" -Chartr

"But, adjusting for its relative size, no chain has grown faster than Crumbl Cookies, which opened an astonishing 363 new units, adding a whopping 53% to its store count in a single year: not bad for a company founded in 2017 that relies on the humble cookie to pay its bills. Chicken lovers are also increasingly spoilt for choice, as chains like Wingstop, Popeyes and Chick-fil-A continue to expand — adding more than 500 units between the 3 of them in the last year. And if that still doesn’t whet your appetite, there’s also been room for both Taco Bell and Chipotle to keep expanding as well."

"Chick-fil-A continues to post some of the most mind-boggling numbers in the industry, with the average store selling $6.7m worth of food and drink every year."

5) "Optimism that CPI will continue to fall and we will have a soft landing has helped support risk positioning despite the weakness in PMIs.

Over the last year, risk factors have moved a ton but gone nowhere. While positioning and PMIs trend together over the long-term, they do not move tick for tick and can diverge for periods." -Piper Sandler

6) Mortgage rates + payments rising...

7) the outlook for rates: to decline but more slowly = higher for longer

8) Performance

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

