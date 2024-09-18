Jackson Financial's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: JXN.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $26.53 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.49% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, JXN.PRA was trading at a 6.96% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.69% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of JXN.PRA shares, versus JXN:
Below is a dividend history chart for JXN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: JXN.PRA) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JXN) are up about 0.9%.
Also see:
Funds Holding LARK
QRHC Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NRE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.