Jackson Financial's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: JXN.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JXN.PRA was trading at a 1.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.06% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for JXN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: JXN.PRA) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JXN) are up about 1.4%.

