Jackson Financial's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: JXN.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $26.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.74% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, JXN.PRA was trading at a 7.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.20% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of JXN.PRA shares, versus JXN:

Below is a dividend history chart for JXN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: JXN.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JXN) are up about 2.5%.

