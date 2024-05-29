Jackson Financial’s Leadership Changes and Governance Updates

Jackson Financial Incorporation (JXN) has shared an update.

Jackson Financial Inc. has announced significant leadership changes, with Don W. Cummings stepping into the role of CFO, bringing his experience from Fortitude Reinsurance and AIG to the position, and Craig Anderson taking over as the new Controller, leveraging his extensive background in finance from AIG and Ernst & Young. These appointments come with substantial compensation packages reflective of their roles. Additionally, the company reaffirmed its strong corporate governance by updating its Certificate of Incorporation and received shareholder approval on key proposals, including executive compensation and the appointment of KPMG LLP as an independent auditor. Moreover, the company clarified shareholder data in its Form 10-K and cautioned investors about relying on forward-looking statements due to possible risks and uncertainties.

