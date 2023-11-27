Jackson Financial Series A Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 11/29/23, Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: JXN.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 1/2/24. As a percentage of JXN.PRA's recent share price of $25.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.96%, so look for shares of JXN.PRA to trade 1.96% lower — all else being equal — when JXN.PRA shares open for trading on 11/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.86%, which compares to an average yield of 7.11% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of JXN.PRA shares, versus JXN:
Below is a dividend history chart for JXN.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: JXN.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JXN) are up about 1.6%.
