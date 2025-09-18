Jackson Financial (JXN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Jackson Financial (JXN) was up +2.88% at $99.58. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.48% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

The financial services company's stock has climbed by 0.52% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jackson Financial in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.23, showcasing a 13.7% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.87 billion, up 6.63% from the year-ago period.

JXN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.44 per share and revenue of $7.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.78% and -20.8%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Jackson Financial. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Jackson Financial presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Jackson Financial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.37, which means Jackson Financial is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

