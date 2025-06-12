Jackson Financial (JXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $82.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.

The financial services company's stock has dropped by 2.84% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Jackson Financial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.66, signifying a 12.41% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.77 billion, indicating a 36.75% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $19.31 per share and a revenue of $7.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.77% and -22.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Jackson Financial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.9% higher. At present, Jackson Financial boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jackson Financial has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.34 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.62 of its industry.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

