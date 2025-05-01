Jackson Financial (JXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed the most recent trading day at $77.84, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.52%.

The financial services company's stock has dropped by 10.63% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Jackson Financial in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.93, indicating a 16.55% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.78 billion, reflecting a 35.89% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $18.87 per share and a revenue of $6.89 billion, indicating changes of +0.43% and -24.63%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.56% lower. Jackson Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Jackson Financial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.69, so one might conclude that Jackson Financial is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.