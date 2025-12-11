Is Jackson Financial (JXN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Jackson Financial (JXN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Jackson Financial is one of 863 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Jackson Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JXN's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, JXN has returned 18.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 16.2% on average. This shows that Jackson Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Banco De Chile (BCH). The stock has returned 67% year-to-date.

In Banco De Chile's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Jackson Financial belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.7% so far this year, meaning that JXN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Banco De Chile, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 67-stock industry is ranked #60. The industry has moved +50.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Jackson Financial and Banco De Chile as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

