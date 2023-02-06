Jackson Financial (JXN) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $46.54, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 31.62% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 8.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jackson Financial as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.39, down 27.94% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion, down 5.61% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Jackson Financial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Jackson Financial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.91.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

