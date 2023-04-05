Jackson Financial (JXN) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $35.69, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had lost 16.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jackson Financial as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $4.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, down 63.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.13 per share and revenue of $6.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.29% and -55.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jackson Financial is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Jackson Financial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.79.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.