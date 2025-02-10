Jackson Financial (JXN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $92.93, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

Shares of the financial services company have appreciated by 10.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 5.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jackson Financial in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 19, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.72, up 86.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, up 102.05% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.69% higher. Right now, Jackson Financial possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Jackson Financial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.54. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.77 for its industry.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

