Jackson Financial (JXN) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $85.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.29% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had lost 1.29% was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 1.73% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Jackson Financial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.66, showcasing a 12.41% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, down 36.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.31 per share and revenue of $7.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.77% and -22.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.9% higher. Jackson Financial presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Jackson Financial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.48, which means Jackson Financial is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.