Jackson Financial (JXN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Jackson Financial (JXN) ended the recent trading session at $103.82, demonstrating a +2.52% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 3.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.83%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jackson Financial in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.23, reflecting a 13.7% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.87 billion, up 6.63% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.44 per share and a revenue of $7.24 billion, representing changes of +8.78% and -20.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Jackson Financial is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Jackson Financial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.95. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.5 of its industry.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 43, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

