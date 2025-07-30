Jackson Financial (JXN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $85.97, marking a -2.59% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services company had lost 1.12% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

The upcoming earnings release of Jackson Financial will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $4.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.35%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.76 billion, indicating a 37.28% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.14 per share and a revenue of $7.18 billion, representing changes of +7.18% and -21.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Jackson Financial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.27% increase. Jackson Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Jackson Financial is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.38. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.93.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

