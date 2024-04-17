Jackson Financial (JXN) Price Target Increased by 13.91% to 66.81

The average one-year price target for Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) has been revised to 66.81 / share. This is an increase of 13.91% from the prior estimate of 58.65 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.39% from the latest reported closing price of 64.00 / share.

Jackson Financial Declares $0.70 Dividend

On February 21, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 12, 2024 received the payment on March 21, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $64.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.94%, the lowest has been 4.23%, and the highest has been 9.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.49 (n=98).

The current dividend yield is 1.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 11.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JXN is 0.29%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 79,580K shares. The put/call ratio of JXN is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,097K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares, representing a decrease of 21.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,072K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,174K shares, representing a decrease of 35.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 2,621K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares, representing a decrease of 23.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 85.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,487K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 14.74% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,024K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Jackson Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson) is committed to helping Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Jackson is uniquely positioned in its markets because of its differentiated products and its well-known brand among distributors and advisors. Its market leadership is supported by its efficient and scalable operating platform and industry-leading distribution network. Jackson believes these core strengths will enable us to grow profitably as an aging U.S. population transitions into retirement.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.