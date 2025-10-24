Jackson Financial (JXN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed the most recent trading day at $99.31, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.15%.

The stock of financial services company has fallen by 4.34% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jackson Financial in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.1, showcasing a 10.87% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.89 billion, up 7.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.72 per share and revenue of $7.27 billion, which would represent changes of +10.27% and -20.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.37% increase. As of now, Jackson Financial holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Jackson Financial is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.17.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

