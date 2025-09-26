Jackson Financial (JXN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $103.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.44%.

The financial services company's shares have seen an increase of 4% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Jackson Financial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Jackson Financial is projected to report earnings of $5.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.7%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.87 billion, indicating a 6.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.44 per share and revenue of $7.24 billion, which would represent changes of +8.78% and -20.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Jackson Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Jackson Financial is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.25.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

