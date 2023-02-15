Jackson Financial (JXN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $48.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.65% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 27.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jackson Financial as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $5.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.53 billion, down 5.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% higher. Jackson Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Jackson Financial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.8, so we one might conclude that Jackson Financial is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.