Jackson Financial (JXN) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Jackson Financial (JXN) was up +2.22% at $99.02. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.72%.

The financial services company's shares have seen an increase of 0.48% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Jackson Financial in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.23, up 13.7% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.87 billion, showing a 6.63% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

JXN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.44 per share and revenue of $7.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.78% and -20.8%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% higher within the past month. Currently, Jackson Financial is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Jackson Financial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.74. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.32 for its industry.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

