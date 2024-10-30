Jackson Financial (JXN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Jackson Financial (JXN) standing at $102.77, reflecting a +0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The financial services company's shares have seen an increase of 12.99% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of Jackson Financial will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.66, up 22.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.73 billion, down 33.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.79 per share and revenue of $6.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.34% and +117.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.6% higher. Currently, Jackson Financial is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Jackson Financial is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.43. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.69.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

