Jackson Financial (JXN) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $46.68 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 11.54% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jackson Financial as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $5.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion, down 5.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jackson Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Jackson Financial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.64, which means Jackson Financial is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.