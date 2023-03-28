Jackson Financial (JXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $35.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had lost 19.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jackson Financial as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $4.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, down 63.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.13 per share and revenue of $6.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.29% and -55.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.46% lower. Jackson Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Jackson Financial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.02, which means Jackson Financial is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

