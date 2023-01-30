Jackson Financial (JXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 25.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jackson Financial as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2023. On that day, Jackson Financial is projected to report earnings of $5.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion, down 5.61% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Jackson Financial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Jackson Financial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.35.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

