Jackson Financial (JXN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $76.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services company had lost 10.92% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jackson Financial in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.93, showcasing a 16.55% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.78 billion, showing a 35.89% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $18.87 per share and a revenue of $6.89 billion, indicating changes of +0.43% and -24.63%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Jackson Financial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.56% lower. As of now, Jackson Financial holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Jackson Financial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.05. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.68 of its industry.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

