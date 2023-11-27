Jackson Financial Inc - (JXN) Price Target Increased by 10.71% to 44.27

The average one-year price target for Jackson Financial Inc - (NYSE:JXN) has been revised to 44.27 / share. This is an increase of 10.71% from the prior estimate of 39.98 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.78% from the latest reported closing price of 46.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial Inc -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JXN is 0.28%, a decrease of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.18% to 79,853K shares. The put/call ratio of JXN is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 4,174K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,177K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 26.02% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,753K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,170K shares, representing a decrease of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 18.19% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 3,241K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 99.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 10,562.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,591K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 23.71% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,497K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jackson Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson) is committed to helping Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Jackson is uniquely positioned in its markets because of its differentiated products and its well-known brand among distributors and advisors. Its market leadership is supported by its efficient and scalable operating platform and industry-leading distribution network. Jackson believes these core strengths will enable us to grow profitably as an aging U.S. population transitions into retirement.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.