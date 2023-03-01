Jackson Financial Inc - (JXN) Declares $0.62 Dividend

Jackson Financial Inc - said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.02%, the lowest has been 4.69%, and the highest has been 9.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.42 (n=46).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.55% Downside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jackson Financial Inc - is $40.60. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.55% from its latest reported closing price of $42.53.

The projected annual revenue for Jackson Financial Inc - is $6,529MM, a decrease of 59.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial Inc -. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 17.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JXN is 0.31%, an increase of 56.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.88% to 73,678K shares. The put/call ratio of JXN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,258K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,260K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 45.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,104K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,098K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 23.29% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,082K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,168K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 11.12% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,503K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 2,411K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Jackson Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson) is committed to helping Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Jackson is uniquely positioned in its markets because of its differentiated products and its well-known brand among distributors and advisors. Its market leadership is supported by its efficient and scalable operating platform and industry-leading distribution network. Jackson believes these core strengths will enable us to grow profitably as an aging U.S. population transitions into retirement.

