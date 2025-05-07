JACKSON FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $JXN Reports Quarterly Earnings

JACKSON FINANCIAL ($JXN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $5.10 per share, beating estimates of $4.98 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $1,773,000,000, missing estimates of $1,799,989,680 by $-26,989,680.

JACKSON FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

JACKSON FINANCIAL insiders have traded $JXN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG DONALD SMITH (President and CEO PPM America) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 32,154 shares for an estimated $2,372,616 .

. DEVKUMAR DILIP GANGULY (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,110,600

SCOTT ROMINE (President and CEO, JNLD) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $591,010

CHRISTOPHER RAUB (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $163,320

GREGORY T DURANT purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $135,420

JACKSON FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of JACKSON FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

