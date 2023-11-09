Jackson Financial Climbs 15% On Higher Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) financials are gaining more than 15 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported an increase in third-quarter earnings, despite the reduction in revenues.

Quarterly profit was $2.762 billion or $33.35 per share, up from $1.879 billion or $21.38 per share in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $3.80 per share. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

The revenues were $2.61 billion, compared with $2.96 billion in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $44.76, up 15.07 percent from the previous close of $38.94 on a volume of 597,376.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.