Jackson Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JXN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.13, changing hands as high as $89.99 per share. Jackson Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JXN's low point in its 52 week range is $64.7011 per share, with $115.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.