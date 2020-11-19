NeoGames, which provides online gaming technology and services to lottery operators, raised $82 million by offering 4.8 million shares (55% primary) at $17, above the range of $14 to $16. At pricing, the company raised 13% more in proceeds than anticipated.



NeoGames plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NGMS. Stifel, Macquarie Capital and Truist Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Jackpot! Online lottery and gaming provider NeoGames prices IPO above the range at $17 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



