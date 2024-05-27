Jackpot Digital Withdraws Stock Option Grant

Jackpot Digital (TSE:JJ) has released an update.

Jackpot Digital Inc., a pioneer in automated multiplayer poker tables for casinos, has rescinded a stock option grant following the termination of an investor relations agreement earlier in May. The cancellation reflects the company’s evolving business strategies amid their disruption of the traditional casino gaming industry. Jackpot Digital’s decision could signal important shifts for investors and stakeholders in the gaming sector.

