Jackpot Digital Expands Casino Presence

May 30, 2024 — 01:14 pm EDT

Jackpot Digital (TSE:JJ) has released an update.

Jackpot Digital Inc. has successfully installed a new Jackpot Blitz® casino machine at Gray Wolf Peak Casino in Montana, expanding their footprint in the gaming industry. With over 70 tables already in the field and an increased order book of 90 additional units, the company anticipates further growth through 2024. Jackpot’s products are gaining traction in multiple jurisdictions, both on land-based casinos and on cruise ships with major lines such as Carnival and Princess Cruises.

