Jackpot Digital Expands Casino Presence

May 28, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Jackpot Digital (TSE:JJ) has released an update.

Jackpot Digital Inc. has successfully installed a Jackpot Blitz® casino machine at Glacier Peaks Casino in Montana, marking a significant expansion as their order book grows by 123%. The company, known for its electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, is advancing its presence in North America and internationally, with more than 70 tables already in the field and ongoing discussions for further expansion.

